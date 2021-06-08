Thomas (Tom) Torvie was born in Williston, North Dakota, the son of Ivan and Orpha Torvie. Tom contracted a serious illness at the age of two that left him legally blind. One of Tom’s most admirable qualities was his ability to see beyond his visual limitations and live a full and adventurous life. He taught himself to play the bass guitar in his late teens and for the next 45 years, singing in his rich deep voice and playing in numerous bands was his passion. Tom mentored many young musicians and shared the stage most recently with his closest friend and music partner, Michael Faubion. Tom and Michael formed the band, Nuther Brothers and entertained audiences throughout Alaska for over a decade. Tom was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, enjoyed telling Ole and Lena jokes and always had a story to tell. He shared the last ten years with his wife, Christine, and often reminded her that she was his ‘best’ wife.
Tom is survived by his brother Alan (Jo), sister Anne, niece Ana (Alex) nephew Eric (Brittany) and countless friends and family members.
A music jam celebration of life will be held on the afternoon of July 18 at the American Legion in Anchorage, Post 28. A memorial for Tom will be established at the National Federation of the Blind of Alaska, an organization that he enthusiastically supported.