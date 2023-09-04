Thomas Renner, 62, of Williston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the St Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau, North Dakota.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

