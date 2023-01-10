Thomas James Hugelen, 78

Thomas James Hugelen passed away in his home in the loving arms of his wife surrounded by his children on January 5th, 2023.

He was born March 31st , 1944, to James and Adeline (Wentz) Hugelen in Bismarck, North Dakota.

