Thomas James Hugelen, 78

Thomas James Hugelen passed away in his home in the loving arms of his wife surrounded by his children on January 5th, 2023.
He was born March 31st , 1944, to James and Adeline (Wentz) Hugelen in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Thomas grew up in Napoleon, ND and graduated from Napoleon High School. Thomas served in the United States Army as a Radio Operator with the 1st BN 34th Infantry until he was honorably discharged at the rank of E-5.
In 1966 he married Linda Sherman and to that union, two children were born (Kristin & Daniel).
They moved to Beach, ND in 1971 where they owned and operated Skelly Truck Stop and Tom’s Place Restaurant. Living in Beach, Tom worked for Power Fuels and was a counselor at the Home on the Range for Boys. After separating from his first wife, Tom moved to a small farm outside of Beach. He had a love for farming, horses, and the outdoors. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, and hiking with family and friends. In 1985 he married the love of his life, Margarita Ormazabal, and to this union, twin daughters were born (Adeline & Veronica). In 1990, Susana, daughter from Margarita’s first marriage, joined them. In 1989 they moved to Williston, ND and managed Trappers Kettle Restaurant until his retirement when the restaurant was sold in 2012.
Tom had a special bond with all his grandchildren and was blessed with 3 great-grandchildren.
Tom was always quick with a witty comment and kept this humor throughout his final hours. He was able to spend his final week with his family and loved ones at his bedside sharing stories, laughter, tears, and prayer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Margarita; his children, Kristin (Dale) Dvorak, Manning, ND, Daniel (Christa) Hugelen, Dickinson, ND, Susana (Gary) Vallad, Riverview, FL, Adeline (Steven) Teske, Fargo, ND, and Veronica (Keith) Meiers, Ross, ND. Grandchildren, Lindsey Dvorak, Devin (Kristal) Dvorak, Derek (Cassidy) Hugelen, Jaren Hugelen, Easton Hugelen, Lukas, Alyssa and Ethan Vallad, Emmalyn and Camden Teske, Teagan and Taya Meiers. Great-grandchildren, Karlie Dvorak, Taytum and Tescher Hugelen. His brother, Harold (Denise Tibbs) Hugelen, Belfield, ND; sister, LeVon (Bill) Hoffer, Napoleon, ND, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with Thomas’s wishes cremation has taken place. His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. A Private Family inurnment will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed, you can view Thomas’s Memorial Service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Hugelen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.