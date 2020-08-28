Thomas Haberman, 86
Thomas Haberman, 86, of Williston, passed away at his home, under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the Funeral Mass.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, August 31, from 9:00 PM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday. Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.
An Evening Vigil will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday evening, August 31, at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Thomas D. Haberman was born on January 8, 1934 on a farmstead north of Willow City, North Dakota to Steven and Larraine (Jones) Haberman. He was raised and educated in Elgin, North Dakota.
Thomas was united in marriage to Helen (Cote) Haberman on October 22, 1955 in Willow City at the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. During his lifetime he farmed, worked for an implement dealership, and the Coca Cola Bottling Plant. He also worked at the Williston meat packing plant, and later retired from years of working at the Mercy Medical Center. Thomas was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as the secretary.
He was a handyman and could “fix” anything. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, and gardening. In his later years, he spent his free time coloring beautiful pictures. Thomas always enjoyed his visits with family, especially this grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thomas is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Helen Haberman; Son, Daniel Haberman of Williston; daughter, Linda (Mark) Barstad of Williston; grandchildren Ryan (Stephanie) Barstad and their children, Jordan and Nora of Grand Forks, ND, Courtney (Chris) Logan and their son, Allister, of Grand Forks, ND, Brad (Shelby) Haberman of Williston, ND, Danyelle Haberman Hall and her children, AJ and Brantley, of Dickinson, ND.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Lorraine Haberman; brother and sister in law, Donald and Madonna Haberman; brother, Delmar Haberman; and infant sister.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Tom or leave condolences for his family.