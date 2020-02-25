Thomas Clark, 65, of Minot, ND formerly of Powers Lake, ND passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Minot, ND.
His funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church in Powers Lake, ND. Deacon Wyatt Clark will officiate. Interment will be St. James Cemetery in Powers Lake, ND.
Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.