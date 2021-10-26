Theresa (Smith) Schaafsma, 59, of Williston, lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at CHI Saint Alexius Health Center in Williston on Sunday morning, October 24, 2021.

In Keeping with Theresa’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

