Theresa (Smith) Schaafsma, 59

Theresa (Smith) Schaafsma, 59, of Williston, lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at CHI Saint Alexius Health Center in Williston on Sunday morning, October 24, 2021.

In Keeping with Theresa's wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Theresa or leave condolences for her family.