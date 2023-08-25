Theresa “Terry” Mae Przybycien, has been called home after her long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Terry Lill, daughter of Joseph and Marie (Irmen) Lill, was born on March 1, 1943 in New Rockford, North Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bremen, North Dakota. Theresa’s siblings include; Marjorie (Orlyn) Lovelien, Robert (Marilyn) Lill, Jim and Marsha (late James) Bauley.
She received her early education at a rural country school near the family farm, later attending Saint James Academy and NDSCS in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Terry was very active helping out within the family farm.
On November 17, 1962, she was united in marriage to Stanley Przybycien. They made their home in Carrington, North Dakota, where she worked at a floral shop. While living in Carrington, their daughter, Kim, was born, followed by their sons, Kevin and Kent. In 1968, Stan and Terry moved to Williston, North Dakota and raised their family.
Theresa was an avid member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Williston. She was a member of Catholic Daughter’s, Alter Band, Parkway Gals Homemakers for 30 years and Church choir, an active pianist and accordion player. Music was a passion. She attended afternoon quilting with Saint Joseph’s Church on Wednesdays. Theresa was active in Mardi Gras, helping out at Knights of Columbus Fish Fries during Lent, and Fall Bizarre. Terry was very active in Blue Birds/Campfire Girls and Boy Scouts (Den Leader).
Terry had many other talents as well, which included her excellent baking and cooking skills, ceramics, perfectionist sewing, hosting parties through Tupperware, Princess House Crystal, Avon and Stanley Products. Terry also enjoyed entertaining, which included coffee parties with neighbors and so many close friends. In Theresa’s childhood, she was very involved with the 4-H Program. Terry loved all animals, including horses, a fox, many kitties and Bunnie FooFoo.
Terry enjoyed working with children at the Williston Head Start Program and being a teacher’s aide at Wilkinson Elementary School, once her children started their school education. She was employed at JcPenney’s in Williston (retiring after 18 years), along with being the full-time bookkeeper with Green Thumb Lawn Service and Stan’s Trenching.
She was very involved in her grandchildren’s activities, which took her from North Dakota and South Dakota. Stan and Terry always made it a point to stop at a casino, whether it be Deadwood, New Town or Hankinson. She picked up on her mother’s luck quite frequently. And to top it off, who can forget all the many camping, boating, badland hiking and fishing trips made out at Lake Sakakawea?!?
Theresa is survived by her husband of 61 years, Stanley; her three children, Kim Przybycien of Williston; Kevin Przybycien of Amery, Wisconsin and Kent (Shawna) Przybycien of Milbank, South Dakota. She is survived by her grandchildren, Steffany (Kyle) Bredwick of Williston; Brandon Przybycien of Montana; Nicole Przybycien of Watford City; Nathan Somers of Watertown, SD; Shalyn Przybycien of Sioux Falls, SD; Riley Przybycien of Williston, ND, and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Theresa is survived by sister, Marjorie (Orlyn) Lovelien; brother, Robert (Marilyn) Lill and sister, Marsha Bauley.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Lill, father and mother-in-law, Stanley Sr. and Iona Przybycien; brother, James Lill; daughter-in-law, Debbie “Knuckles” Przybycien; brothers-in-law, James Bauley and Larry Przybycien; sister-in-law, Stella Molstad; granddaughter, Tiffany Przybycien; two great-grandson’s and nephew, Rick Fox.
In lieu of flowers, please give a contribution to Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, North Dakota or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Terry’s Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Paul Eberle will officiate. Terry will be laid to rest at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Bremen, ND on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM. A Rosary Service, open to the public, will be held at 7:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed, you can view Terry’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign an on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com