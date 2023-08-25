Przybycien Obit

Theresa “Terry” Mae Przybycien, has been called home after her long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Terry Lill, daughter of Joseph and Marie (Irmen) Lill, was born on March 1, 1943 in New Rockford, North Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bremen, North Dakota. Theresa’s siblings include; Marjorie (Orlyn) Lovelien, Robert (Marilyn) Lill, Jim and Marsha (late James) Bauley.



Tags

Load comments