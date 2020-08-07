Theresa Marie Conlin, 69
Theresa Marie Conlin, 69, passed away on August 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, North Dakota.
Theresa was born at Mercy Hospital in Williston, North Dakota on September 2, 1950. She was the first of ten daughters, along with her five brothers, born to John and Mary Conlin. She attended St. Joseph School until 1958 when her family moved to Dickinson and attended St. Wenceslaus and graduated from Trinity High School in 1968. She was at Dickinson State College for one year and worked for Gold Seal at Medora for two summers.
She was employed at Red Owl in Williston and in 1978 in Minot at Trinity Hospital and Our Redeemer’s Church for several years. Her regular Avon routes kept everyone supplied. Theresa loved singing, especially at her brother Ed’s wedding, in choral groups and productions in Minot. She was a big fan of her four brothers car racing and was always at the racetrack. If you were blessed to receive a beautifully handwritten letter from her, it always included a spiritual message about her deep faith in Christ. Theresa never waivered in the belief of God’s love for her, even when she struggled with many health issues. She needed extra medical help and had been living at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City since 2018.
Theresa is survived by her siblings, John Conlin (Mariam), Marguerite Gysler (John), Mary Beth Huether (David, deceased), Daniel Conlin (Debbie), Pauline Davis (Jerry), Edward Conlin (Jackie), Helen Adducci (Chris), Cecilia Emerick (Scott), Patrick Conlin (Rhonda) and Ann Watterud (David). Her parents, John and Mary Conlin, and her daughter Stacy (Michael) Piatz, children Avery and Mason, and many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Her grandparents, Edward and Elizabeth Conlin, Thomas and Marguerite Kelly, her brother, James, and three sisters Angela, Jean and Marie preceded Theresa in death.
Burial in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Dickinson at a later date.
Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.