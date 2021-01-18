Theodore “Ted” Lindseth, 70
Theodore “Ted” Lindseth, 70 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, January 11, 2021 at his home in Williston.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment in Concordia Cemetery in Crosby will follow the funeral service later Thursday afternoon.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 20 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday.
He was born to Clara and Jens Lindseth on February 27, 1950 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Crosby, North Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church and graduated in 1968 from Crosby High School. In his youth Ted was a member of the Boys Scouts of America, participated in the Ice Follies, and was a newspaper carrier. While attending high school, Ted worked at Neumann Drug which drove his desire to study pharmacy at North Dakota State University.
At NDSU, Ted sang in the NDSU choir and acted in the college’s Blue Key drama productions. His participation in the choir afforded him opportunities to travel to Europe. Also, he was with an NDSU troupe which traveled abroad in a USO sponsored tour, which traveled for 20 weeks in Germany and the Azores.
After graduating from NDSU in 1974 with a degree in Pharmacy, Ted moved back to the Crosby/Wildrose area to work at Easton Drug which later became J. Co. Drug. In Crosby, he organized the Cameo Players theater group, directed, choreographed, and participated in many plays. He was a member of the Northwest Chorus and Orchestra and frequent tenor soloist. A member of the Crosby Kiwana’s Club, Ted participated in Kiwanis Kapers.
In the mid 1980’s Ted moved to Williston to work as a pharmacist at ND Pharmacy. He also worked at B&B Pharmacy and Service Drug, before joining the staff at Mercy Medical Center (CHI St. Alexius Health). He spent 33 years at the hospital working as a full-time pharmacist and served a few years as the Director of Pharmacy. His love for his job and co-workers kept him at the hospital all these years and made his decision to retire this February tough, yet exciting.
Ted was known in town for his countless performances and leadership roles with Entertainment Inc. productions and Youth Education on Stage. Although there are too many productions to name from his acting career in college, his time in Crosby, and his involvement in Entertainment Inc., his highlight was being honored to play the role as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.
He spent over 30 years as a board member for the Miss North Dakota Pageant system, judged state pageants, and attended several Miss American pageants. A major highlight from all his involvement in the Miss ND pageant was when Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, won the Miss America pageant. He adored and coached many Miss North Dakota contestants and could be found at his piano helping them rehearse performances or practice interview questions.
He was most notably known for hosting pageant dinners for the judges and Entertainment Inc. after parties. He grew so close to those in both the pageant and Entertainment Inc, that he became a confidant, life coach, and true friend to many.
Ted was a partner in Basin ET Enterprises and bought, refurbished, and sold properties in North Dakota and Arizona. He was especially proud of purchasing the old Webster Elementary School which they remodeled into condos. They also purchased the Williston Junior High School which later sold to Lutheran Social Services.
Over his lifetime, Ted’s voice was heard and adored by many at Williston Concert Chorale performances, church services, weddings, funerals, and other community events. Those who knew Ted grew to look forward to his sense of humor, appreciated his willingness to teach and will forever miss his amazing cooking, twinkling blue eyes, and big bear hugs.
He is survived by his mother, Clara Lindseth Williston; sisters, Cheryl (Gerald) Martin of Williston and Cynthia (Kevin) Johnson of Chandler, AZ; sister-in-law Linda Lindseth of Bismarck, 6 nieces, 5 nephews, 9 great nieces, and 16 great nephews; two aunts, Ollie Harrison of Seattle, WA and Goodie Norby of Great Fall, MT; one uncle, Delwin Bosness of Minot, ND; numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Jens Lindseth and brothers, James Lindseth and Thomas Lindseth. The family wishes for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the North Dakota Make-a-Wish Foundation in lieu of flowers.
