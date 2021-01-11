Theodore “Ted” Lindseth, 70
Theodore “Ted” Lindseth, 70 of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, January 11, 2021 at his home in Williston.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
