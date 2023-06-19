Theodore "Frog" Anton Krogen died Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare in Spearfish, SD.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel with an interment to follow with military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

