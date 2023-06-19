Theodore "Frog" Anton Krogen Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Theodore "Frog" Anton Krogen died Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare in Spearfish, SD.Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel with an interment to follow with military honors at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com. To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Krogen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Shots fired near 19th Street and E. Dakota Pkwy Tevin Freeman sentenced for felony murder conviction Miss N.D. and Miss Teen N.D. celebrate in Williston Motorcyclist injured in crash with SUV Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen crowned Baby boy welcomed by Rollin family Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving 1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank WPD finds nothing criminal in matter involving teacher-student