Thelma C. Hagen, 81, of Williston, passed away at the CHI Saint Alexius Health Center in Williston surrounded by her loving family on Sunday evening, October 31, 2021.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens will follow the funeral service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, November 5, from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. There will be a family service held at 7:00 PM on Friday at the Funeral Home. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Thelma Rennerfeldt was born on January 16, 1940 to Carl and Margaret (Long) Rennerfeldt at her Grandparents home, A.C. and Frances Long south of Epping, ND. She was also baptized at their home.
Thelma attended the Twelve Mile School and Truax during grade school. She graduated from Epping High School in 1958. While attending school she played in the band and played basketball. She and her cousins enjoyed playing softball.
On June 5, 1958 Thelma married Leonard Hagen at the Epping Lutheran Church. Together, they raised their five children on the family farm east of Williston. Thelma and Leonard enjoyed dancing and they never passed on a polka tune. Leonard passed away on May 25, 1997.
Thelma was active in the community as a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, the Women of the ELCA, and the Sons of Norway. Thelma taught Sunday school, was involved in the Christian Women’s Club, and also a 4-H Leader. She loved her family and happily babysat her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending many of their activities. Thelma liked watching the Minnesota Twins play baseball, and every Thursday night the family would have “Hagen Family Fun Night.”
Thelma was kind, patient, and always dependable. She loved to chat and had a great sense of humor. Thelma never said goodbye without a hug and an “I love you” sometimes giving out forty or more hugs at a time - even Kevin could not escape her hugs!
She was a prayer warrior and her faith in Christ was evident by the many lives she touched. She always had a kind word, or a thoughtful way of making you feel special. Thelma touched the hearts of many, and her family and friends will miss her greatly. Her family believes that Thelma truly made the world a better place. As Thelma would always say, “God is in charge.”
Thelma will be sadly missed by her sons, Ronald (Peggy) Hagen, John (Diane) Hagen, Neil (Paula) Hagen; daughters, Phyllis (Curt) Sylte, Vonda (Kevin) Syverson; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Amanda (Justin) Sabelko, and son Tyler, Garth (Alyssa) and daughter Laci, Katie (Dustin) Wiese and children, Owen and Levi, Whitney (Brody) Monson and children Landon, Kasin, Rylee and Hadley, Alex (Krista) and children Julian and Juniper, Abby (Weston McGruder), Andrew (Mara) Sylte and children Ayden and Ava, Lisa Sylte (Willy Senff) and daughter Yolanda, Nicole and children Jayla, Noah and Carsyn; her siblings, Earl (Lois) Rennerfeldt, Edith Anderson, Eloise (Ed) Forde; brother in law, Dean Rehak; sister in law Jean Barr; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Leonard; parents, Carl and Margaret Rennerfeldt; grandson, Tyler John Hagen; sister, Clara Rehak; mother in law, Clara Kortenbusch; brothers in law, Owen Anderson and Bob Barr.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Upper Missouri Ministries 12601 58th St. NW Epping, ND or a charity of your choice.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Thelma or leave condolences for her family.