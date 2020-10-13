Terry “Smitty” Smith, 68 of Williston, ND has permanently gone fishing on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Missouri Slopes in Bismarck, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Smitty’s Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND, with a Family Service, open to the public, to be held at 6:00 PM . Friends may also call at the Church one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Smitty’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.