Terry Sherven, 73, of Williston, ND, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at CHI St Alexius in Williston, ND with his family by his side.
Terry Leigh Sherven was born on November 26, 1946 to Mildred (Hagen) Sherven and Kenneth Sherven in Williston, ND. Brother, Randy and sisters, Melody and Cindy followed.
They resided in Glendive, MT until the death of their father in 1957. They moved to Watford City, ND where Terry attended school and cared for his younger siblings while their mother worked.
His mother remarried and Terry gained one more sister, Lori.
In 1964, Terry joined the army and volunteered for a tour in Vietnam. He completed his GED while in the army and was promoted to Sergeant by the time his service ended.
He returned to Watford City, ND where he met the love of his life, Cathy Poppler. They were united in marriage on July 5, 1967. Together they moved to Seattle, WA and were blessed with two children, Kenny and Juliet.
While in Seattle, Terry worked for the Northwestern Glass Company. In 1979 they moved to Williston, ND where Terry worked at Hardy Salt Company and later enrolled in Devils Lake Police Academy in Devils Lake, ND. After graduation, he was employed by Williams County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy sheriff, which he served for 27 years before retiring.
Terry loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved to fish and hunt for arrowheads. He gathered quite a collection. He loved history, especially the history of his family. He also had a huge love of gardening which yielded many tasty treats.
Terry was a true Norwegian. He could smell every Thanksgiving and Christmas meal due to the lutefisk which he loved to eat along with the lefse.
Terry is survived by his wife, Cathy; son, Kenneth Sherven of Williston, ND; daughter, Juilet Sherven and her significant other, Bill (BJ) Geyer of Williston; grandchildren, Jacob, Tara, Catrina, Lexie; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Randy Sherven; sisters, Melody Sherven, Cindy Vandemark and Lori Kleineck.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Sherven; mother, Mildred Sherven Gifstad; step-father, Leif Gifstad.
Terry’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Interment will be at Schafer Cemetery in Watford City, ND. Visitation for Terry will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Due to COVID 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.