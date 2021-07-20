Terry Lynn Voiles, 68

July 21st marks the beginning and end of Terry Lynn Voiles’ earthly life. Terry was born in Culbertson, MT in 1952, to Howard C. Voiles and Zyella F. (Cutter) Voiles. Terry spent most of his younger years in Helena, MT, graduating from Helena High School in 1970. He attended North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, ID, for two years, and graduated from Minot State College in 1974.
On August 20, 1975, Terry was united in marriage to Shawneen Edwards, in Minot, ND. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Cort. Terry began his career in education at Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot, and after 13 years, as a teacher and coach, he completed his Master’s in Educational Administration at the University of Mary, in Bismarck, ND. In the following 7 years at Minot State University, he taught and coached Women’s Basketball, and also, for a time Volleyball and Men’s and Women’s Tennis.
In 1994, Terry was presented with the opportunity to enter a new field, managing the Investment and Trust Department at First International Bank and Trust, in Minot. During those years he enjoyed many new experiences and occasions to learn and focus on a completely different set of skills. After 7 years, he was called back to education and became the principal and later the superintendent at Bishop Ryan Catholic Schools. This time he was actually on his 3rd generation with the Bishop Ryan Family. Terry’s total of 26 years at Bishop Ryan were very important in Terry and Shawneen’s lives.
Terry’s last 5 years, before his retirement, June 30, 2020, were spent at Surrey School as their superintendent. He so enjoyed his time there with the students and staff in that small community setting. Terry was diagnosed with prostate cancer on December 26th, 2018, but he was able to continue actively working at the school until one year later. The last part of the 2020 school year, Terry was unable to return to work because of his treatment and the onset of Covid-19.
Terry was active in many community organizations, including as a charter member of the Minot Character Counts Board and long-time MC at their annual awards banquet. He was also active with Dollars for Scholars, Rotary, and the Minot Y’s Men’s group, where he enjoyed creating their meeting minutes for the club’s entertainment. Terry’s longest community involvement was with Special Olympics North Dakota, from the mid 1980’s to the end of his life. He served several terms on the State Board as a member and also president, a 4-year term on the 7-member US Leadership Council, and coached the ND Basketball Team at the World Games in 1991. In 2006, Terry was recognized with the Daryl Bjelde Memorial Award, the highest honor given by Special Olympics ND (SOND), and in 2007, Terry was inducted into the SOND Hall of Fame.
Terry is survived by his wife, Shawneen; son, Cort (Brooke) Voiles; grandson, Stetson; mother, Zyella Voiles of Menomonee Falls, WI; siblings, Rosella (John) Jashinsky of Menomonee Falls, WI, Reggie Voiles of Great Falls, MT, Jan Gillette of Pocatello, ID; Mother-in-law, Celesta Edwards of Minot; Brother-in-law, Jared Edwards of Minot; 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Voiles; and father-in-law, Bill Edwards.
Memorials are preferred to Special Olympics, ND, 2616, S 26th St, Grand Forks, ND 58201.
In lieu of an in-person memorial service, please visit the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home website, www.thompsonlarson.com for a tribute to Terry’s life. 1952-2020, we hope you are able to take the time to learn more about that little dash between those years and share memories and photos.
Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot, ND