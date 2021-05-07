Terry Lee Weippert, 50
Terry Lee Weippert was born on September 5, 1970 to the parents of Edward and Florence (Jensen) Weippert. He passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 in a St. Paul burn center.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, ND with Pastor Janet Gwin officiating. Burial will follow at Norde St Olaf Cemetery in Larson. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
He graduated from Columbus High School and went on to Wahpeton School of Science, where he studied for diesel mechanics. After college he worked custom combining. He worked for Kenmare Farmers Union as a mechanic, then Artic Cat in Red Lake Falls, MN. He later moved back to Dickinson to work in the oilfield for several years. Currently he was taking over the operation of the family farm south of Columbus.
Terry was always a kind, fun-loving person and would do anything for anyone who needed help. He had a heart of “Gold”. Anyone who knew him would tell you that.
He will be so greatly missed and we’ll love him always.
He loved 4wheeling and going on drives in his ranger with family members.
Terry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Francis and Rose Jensen and John and Maggie Weippert and other uncles and aunts.
He is survived by his parents, Edward and Florence; brothers Emil (Dickinson) and Gene (Bismarck) and special friend of many years Tina Gress; numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of the arrangements.