Terry L. Voiles, 68
Terry L. Voiles, 68, Minot, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in a Minot hospital, following an 18 month battle with prostate cancer.
Terry was a loving husband, father, loyal friend, and longtime Minot area educator and coach.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Shawneen and Cort have decided to delay a Celebration of Life in Terry’s honor. A full obituary will run at that time.
Messages of condolence can be placed on the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home web page or on Facebook.
Arrangements with Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.