Terrill “Terry” Haugen, 66
Terrill “Terry” Haugen, 66, of Williston, ND, passed away Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Terry loved to celebrate. His table was an open invitation for all to join and therefore we will take this opportunity to join him in one last celebration on Sunday January 9, 2021 at First Lutheran Church (916 Main St, Williston, ND 58801) at 3:00 PM. If you are unable to travel to the frozen tundra at this time, the service will be livestreamed, you can view Terry’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkerson.com. His family invites you to celebrate his life, legacy and memory.
Terry Haugen, (66) of Williston, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 22, 2021 after suffering several heart attacks due to medical complications.
Born in Williston to Gilbert and Donna Haugen, Terry was the oldest of four and loved life every day. Generally, the tallest guy in the room whether he was 6 or 66, he was full of energy. He grew up playing all sports and was a local legend in his basketball career throughout high school and college.
Terry loved to learn. He obtained his undergraduate degree at University of North Dakota in Philosophy and Religion, dabbled in law school and even a tad bit in medical school. His studies and curiosity enabled him to be able to tell the most intricate stories, captivating audiences both near and far, with tidbits of Norwegian factoids, current events, or biographical thrillers.
He was fiercely committed to family. Being a kind and dependable father and husband was of the utmost importance to Terry and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving them. He was the rock of his family and is leaving his memory to his wife and two children, a dog and a cat, (luckily no fish). There was nothing he would not do for his family throughout his life. Going to all ends to surprise and delight them gave him the greatest joy and happiness.
Terry was an unweathering advocate for his community. Every stranger was a best friend waiting to be met, and there was little Terry would not do to ensure his community was taken care of, regardless of where they were. Always taking the time to listen to anyone who would stop by, leading fundraising efforts for Trinity Christian School, speaking on local radio shows to promote the current cause at heart, coaching basketball for future NBA players, being a Scoutmaster and sleeping in the wild, baking pies with hand placed pecans, volunteering, donating and giving back to others.
Terry loved the gift of giving. He was the first to write a check, give his time, or be a helping hand and open his heart to those in need. Terry was a man of deep faith and stood firmly in the path of God, giving back to those in need and learning as much as he could from his community of faith builders.
Terry spent most of his life in North Dakota and Arizona, with a short stop in Oregon where he made impacts on so many lives. His career was spent defending the law and helping families unite, working in business advocating for his clients, and strengthening the education system, where he was most recently the Director of Development for Trinity Christian School advocating for the future of Williston’s youth.
Terry will be deeply missed, leaving a hole in our hearts and community. What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose. For all that we love deeply becomes a part of each of us and we must carry on his memory and spirit in our daily lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be blessed if you would consider supporting Lorena and Isaac with the unexpected funeral and medical expenses incurred during this time. We have created this GoFundMe page (bit.ly/supportterryhaugen) for them to receive your generous gifts that will significantly help them and are so deeply appreciated.
Terry, part of us went with you on the day God called you home and the other part of us will hold you dearly in our hearts to carry on the great work you inspired.