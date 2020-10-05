Terrance “Terry “ Peterson, 78
Terrance “Terry “ Peterson, 78, of Watford City, ND, formerly of Froid, MT, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his Watford City residence. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at a later date.
