Memorial service for Terrance “Terry” Peterson, 78, of Watford City, ND will be at 10:30 A.M. MT, Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Froid High School Gymnasium, in Froid, MT, with Reverend Tim Hutslar officiating. Inurnment will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM CT, at Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Powers Lake, ND, with Reverand David Wisthoff officiating. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Terrance (Terry) William Peterson, 78, formerly of Froid, MT, passed away Monday, October 5th at his home in Watford City.
Terry was born on May 6, 1942, in Powers Lake, ND to William and Esther (Jorgenson) Peterson. He graduated from Powers Lake High School class of ’60. His college days were spent in Sioux Falls, SD, Fargo, and Minot, ND. Terry graduated with a degree in education from Minot State University in 1964, and little did he know at that time, the impact he would have on so many of us through his legacy as an educator and a person.
Terry met the love his life, Camille Mickelson, while in Minot. The two were married on August 8, 1965. The couple spent their first years of teaching in Richey, MT. Terry taught business classes and also got his first taste of coaching. Three years later, they found themselves trading in their royal colors for the red and black attire of the Froid Cardinals in Froid, MT. Coach Peterson got busy right away balancing teaching, coaching, and family life. Two years later, their daughter, Terrille, was born just prior to District BBB Tournament time. The family had seemed to establish their home in Froid – that was until Terry took a road trip alone, one summer weekend, to Powers Lake. He came back with the idea to move east – to Detroit Lakes, MN. The ol’ Blue Bomb soon found itself loaded with the playhouse, which contained all of the family’s belongings. The family successfully made the transition to MN. But after just one year, Terry was made aware that his positions at FHS still remained open, and they jumped at the chance to move back to be Cardinals again. They were home!
Mr. Peterson truly had a passion for education. He loved his career and all the students he came in contact with. He held the positions of teacher/coach/admin assistant/guidance counselor/athletic director with utmost respect. He coached several athletes in the sports of football, boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, track, and cross country. Quite a number of his teams had successful runs, while others were a “work in progress”. Either way, Coach Peterson had a way of bringing the most out of every athlete fortunate to play for him. Because of his successful years as athletic director, Terry was nominated for the State Athletic Director of the Year Award for the state of MT. Upon retirement, he was awarded the Athletic Directors Life Pass. Mr. Peterson has held on quite proudly to that card in his wallet for the past 15 years.
Terry enjoyed staying busy. He grew up building houses, working with his Uncle Harold and crew. He loved fixing and remodeling. It didn’t matter what home, he always worked on it to make it his own. His most recent project involved designing an outdoor patio in his Mesa, AZ home where he enjoyed sitting and enjoying the heat of the sun, having coffee with friends. Terry spent several summers crop adjusting in both Montana and North Dakota. Terry was a long term member of the city council and later became mayor of Froid, a seat which he held proudly for several years.
Terry loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He often was a shoulder to lean on for advice for Terrille and her own sport’s teams, and was often seen supporting them on the “50 yard line” at many of those games. Terry and Camille purchased their first “southern home” in Watford City for the purpose of watching his grandkids participate in their sporting events – he would make sure that he and Camille did not miss one of them. Following Trey and Tarynn in their school events would be some of the most memorable events in his life – he cherished those memories deeply and was overwhelmed with pride at their accomplishments.
Terry had a love for music. Several athletes were blessed with his musical selections. Whether it be the hits for the Oak Ridge Boys, the Statler Brothers, or The Gatlins, if you were on one of his road trips to a meet or game, you probably knew the words and were singing right along with him by the end of the trip. Gospel music was by far his favorite. He often jumped at the chance when asked to join in church choirs, the last one being a member of the Lutheran Church choir in Watford City. He loved his Gaither’s, but his most recent go-to group was Celtic Thunder.
Whether you called him friend, coach, or Mr. Peterson, Terry had a way of making you feel comfortable. He touched so many lives in so many ways. No words can describe how much he will be missed.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, William and Esther, his step-mother Gudrun, two infant sons, his brother Bradley, his nieces Jessica and Jennifer, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that greeted him at Heaven’s Gate.
Those who have yet to join Terry in Heaven: wife, Camille; daughter Terrille (Todd) Jacobson; his grandson Trey; his granddaughter Tarynn and her fiancé Brody; his special Aunt Bonnie and several cousins.