Memorial service for Terrance “Terry” Peterson, 78, of Watford City, ND will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Froid High School Gymnasium, in Froid, MT, with Pastor Tim Hutslar officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date, at Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Powers Lake, ND. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Terry passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home in Watford City, ND.