Teri Mae Olson, 61, of Minot, ND passed away May 23rd in McCleary, WA in an ATV accident.
Teri was born to LaVonne & Howard Nice on Sept, 30 1958 in Minot, ND. She graduated from Minot High school in 1976. She then married her sweetheart Allen Olson, and moved to Alexander, ND. She is Survived by two sisters, DeEtt(Lad) Long of Rochester, MN and Karen(Mike) Wolf of Ottertail, MN and two children Jessi(Matt) Olson of Kent City, MI and Aaron(Jackie) Olson of Williston, ND. She is also survived by 3 grandchild, Caleb, Taylon and Ella, whom she absolutely adored and many nieces, nephews cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Pam, her husband Allen Olson, her parents LaVonne and Howard Nice and her Grandparents.
“When I die, cremate me and have a party.” Teri Olson
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 gathering restrictions.