Teddy Kaler, 87 of Minot, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at ProHealth Assisted Living in Minot, ND.
A Public Graveside Service celebrating Teddy’s life will be held Wednesday afternoon, May 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Hillside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Williston. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions please follow social distancing guidelines.
Teddy Gene Kaler was born on September 7, 1932 to Benjamin and Rethal Kaler in Henryetta, Oklahoma. He was raised and educated in Henryetta. At the age of 18 he entered the United States Air Force. Teddy served in the Korean War and was stationed at many air bases throughout the United States, Germany and France. He retired from the Air Force while he was stationed in Minot and moved to Williston, North Dakota. After retirement from the Air Force, he started work at Cenex and after 11 years he retired.
While Teddy was stationed at Fortuna Air Base, North Dakota, he met his favorite Norwegian, Jean Anderson. They were married on June 20, 1953 and spent the next 65 years together. Jean passed away in April 2018. Teddy loved to fish and work in his garden. He planted a garden where-ever he could.
Teddy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be missed by all. Surviving Teddy are his children, Marilyn (Wade) of Scottsdale, AZ, Ted Alan (Patty) of Surrey, ND, Ronnie (Tracy) of Townsend, MT; along with 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great- grandchild; brother, Sam (Barb) Kaler of Henryetta, Oklahoma; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his wife Jean; his parents; brother, Ben, Bob and Jack; sisters, Lu, Betty, Helen and Barbara.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Teddy or leave condolences for his Family.