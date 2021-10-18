Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43
Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43, of Williston and Trenton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 12, 2021 at her home in Williston.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston. Father Russell Kovash will officiate and interment will follow in the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, ND.
An Evening Vigil with a Rosary will be held Tuesday evening, October 19th at 6:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Tanya or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 19th from 9:00 AM 5:00 PM and for one hour before service time at the church on Wednesday, October 20th.
Tanya Dawn Gohl went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Tanya was born on February 18, 1978 in Williston, ND to Poncho and Penny (Moran) Gohl, the youngest of three sisters.
She belonged to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was baptized, made her First Communion and was confirmed in her faith. Tanya was raised in Trenton, ND where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1997. During her school years she enjoyed many different activities including Band /Choir, basketball and volleyball. That same year she was blessed with a son, Kade. Following six years later, she was blessed with her daughter, Alyssa Dawn.
Tanya loved the outdoors from the time she was little. She was her daddy’s little fishing partner, always a daddy’s girl. Tanya carried the love of fishing over to her daughter. Tanya and Alyssa loved to spend time together listening to music and going to the lake. She loved to camp, go on walks, work in her yard and in the spring plant her flowers.
Tanya had a passion for putting her feelings into words, writing poetry. From the time she was a young girl, she kept journals and would write beautiful poems.
Tanya had a great sense of humor and loved to make people smile and laugh with her bubbly personality. She loved playing jokes on her family and thought it was the funniest thing to do, especially to her Grandma Celia who would always fall for Tanya’s pranks.
Tanya will be lovingly missed and forever in our hearts. We love you Mom.
Surviving Tanya are her children, Kade (Sami) and their son, Greysyn; her daughter, Alyssa Dawn; parents, Poncho and Penny; sisters, Krystal (Patrick) Johnson and their children, Morgan (Sabeion) and their children Leighton and Lexton, and Brayden (Riley); sister LaRae (Todd) Falcon and their children Trevin and Tavin; honorary sister, Tana Turcotte; uncles, Tony (Karla) Moran, John Moran Sr; aunts, Margo Taylor, Aggie Schmidt, Dianne Herberg, Nancy Gohl; Godparents, Brenda (Schmidt) Yon and John Moran, Jr.; numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved.
Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, Jack and Cecelia (Slater) Gohl; maternal grandparents, Albert and Emily (Belgarde) Moran and Patricia Houle; aunt and uncle, Velma (Gohl) and Donnie Amsbaugh, aunt Marion (Fee) Moran ; uncles, Gordon (Stubby) Gohl, Leo (Slim) Gohl, Tom Taylor and two infant uncles.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.