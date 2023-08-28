Tammy Gunderson, 59 Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tammy Gunderson, 59, of Williston, ND passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital on Monday, August 21, 2023.Keeping with Tammy’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home.Her Memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel. Heidi Coughlin, Certified Funeral Celebrant, will be officiating.A full obituary will be announced.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversonfh.com to share memories of Tammy and to leave condolences for her family. To send flowers to the family of Tammy Gunderson, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Aug 31 Memorial Service Thursday, August 31, 2023 11:00AM-11:45AM Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services 112 4th St. E. PO BOX 816 Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins. Tags Ethnology Religion Load comments Most Popular Sheriff asking public to avoid the Pilot gas station at 13 mile corner Suspect identified in August 18 shooting Pedestrian fatality reported in Williston Winterton Suites Motel gets makeover Man charged with theft after illegally squatting at Williston hotel Williams County Sheriff's Office seeking video footage North Dakota film set in Williston now on streaming sites School Board results canvassed Coyotes fall in final minute in action packed opener SWAT called after traffic stop turns violent