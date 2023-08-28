Tammy Gunderson, 59, of Williston, ND passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Keeping with Tammy’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home.

Service information

Aug 31
Memorial Service
Thursday, August 31, 2023
11:00AM-11:45AM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
