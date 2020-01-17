Tammy Deck, 56, of Blaisdell, ND, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, surrounded by her family at her residence in Blaisdell, ND.
Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor John Senechal will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Deck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.