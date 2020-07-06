Sylvia Simle, 93, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Due to Covid 19, Sylvia’s private funeral service will be celebrated Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston. We will be following the CDC guidelines for common sense social distancing.
A complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Sylvia or leave condolences for her family. Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
