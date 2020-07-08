Sylvia Simle, 93
Sylvia Simle, 93, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Due to Covid 19, Sylvia’s private funeral service will be celebrated Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Rev. Jeanne Madsen will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston. We will be following the CDC guidelines for common sense social distancing.
Sylvia M Simle was born on the family farm in rural Wildrose, ND on May 12, 1927 to parents: Paulina Matilda (Hagen) and Peder Olson. She attended country school and graduated from Wildrose High School in 1945. When both parents died, Sylvia and her two sisters moved to Williston, ND and she worked at Woolworth’s for a few years.
In 1951, she met Maurise Simle and they were married on February 28, 1952. They were blessed with four children: Pauline Everson of Williston, Susan (Paul Henschen) of Sturgis, SD, Robert (Lily) of Castle Rock, CO, and Carol (Tom) Donnelly of Devils Lake, ND.
When her youngest was in second grade, she started work at the Good Samaritan Hospital as a nurse assistant until it closed. She then began work at the old Mercy Hospital and later for the new Mercy. She retired due to her health. When her health improved, she worked as a volunteer in the hospital gift shop for many years. She really enjoyed being a volunteer. She loved reading and family gatherings.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandson: Leigh, Neil (Jessica), and Simon Donnelly of Devils Lake; Cody Mallette, Lafayette, LA; Jennifer Mallette of Dallas, TX; Benjamin Henschen, Sturgis; and Kaden Simle, Castle Rock; sister Alice Voyce of Seattle; nieces and nephews: Kelly Olson, Shane Christianson, Peter Olson, John Olson, Jonathan Simle, Rick Johnson, Becky Schwartz, Cathy Logosz, Lori Aho, Annie Ruth Olson, Elizabeth Olson, Judy Simle and Toni Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Maurise; siblings: Otis Olson, Harris Olson, Lloyd Olson, and Ruth Christianson; in-laws: Alyce Olson, Shirley Olson, Albert Christianson, Elton Voyce, John (Lucylle) Simle, Orville (Marge) Simle; and niece: Cindy Olivares.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
