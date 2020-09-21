Sylvia Nulph, 82
Sylvia Nulph, 82 of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020.
In keeping with Sylvia’s wishes, cremation has taken place, Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate a private family service held on Monday. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Friends are welcome to view pictures and sign a register book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Sunday, September 20, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Due to the current pandemic, the use of facial coverings and social distancing is appreciated.
Sylvia Ann Nulph was born May 18, 1938 in Breckenridge, MN to Harley and Agnes (Lesner) Springer. She was raised and educated in Wyndmere, ND
In 1957 she was united in marriage with Donald (Red) Nulph. After many years their marriage ended in divorce. During the time in which they were married they lived in several places, eventually settling in Williston, ND. They raised two children Kim and Kevin. Sylvia returned to college completing her associate degree. She worked many years in the print shop at Mercy Hospital.
All of her adult life she was involved in competitive bowling. She had a great passion for baking. She and her friend Loni provided baked goods for ASB and many others with their skill in baking delicious baked goods. Some of her other hobbies included gardening, bingo, and playing pinochle. Sylvia was devoted to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, to which her house was always open.
Sylvia is survived by her Daughter Kim Dickinson and Son Kevin (Kathy) Nulph, Brother Gary (Phylis) Springer of Milner , ND, Grandchildren Cassie (Jason) Rhodes, Travis Schroeder and Erin Schroeder. Her Great grandchildren Carter Schroeder, Seth Schroeder, Rylee Rhodes, Jaymes Rhodes, Ava Schroeder, Autumn Grendahl, Rose Grendahl, Charliegh Atanasu, Lillian Schroeder, and Jamie Nulph. Many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in Death by her parents, Harley and Agnes Springer, Brother Robert Springer, Sister Gloria Olerud, Son in law George Dickinson, and Red (Donald) Nulph.
A Special Thank you to the staff of BLNRC, mom made many friends while there and the staff gave her exceptional care. She often said she enjoyed being there. Kevin and Kim would like to thank them for the attention and care given to the family during this most difficult time.
