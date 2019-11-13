Funeral services for Sylvia Leone Leiseth, 74, will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Watford City, ND with Pastor Rob Favorite and Pastor Mark Honstein officiating. Visitation is Thursday, November 14 2019 from 1-6 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Watford City, ND. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Sylvia passed away, Monday, November 11, 2019, at Horizon Assisted Living in Watford City, ND.
