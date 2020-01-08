Suzi Kay Lee, 58
Suzi Kay Lee, 58, of Williston, ND, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her rural Williston residence after a valiant battle with cancer.
Suzi was born on June 17th, 1961 in Crosby, ND to Bruce Bakewell and Cathryn Dihle. She grew up on a farm and attended grade school in Fortuna, ND and then went to Divide County High School in Crosby, ND where she played basketball and was on the 1977 Class B State Championship team. She attended the University of North Dakota – Williston for two years where she played basketball and volleyball. She went to the National Basketball Tournament both years. She became engaged to her future husband, Myron Lee, while at UND-W, but went on to play one more season of volleyball at Dickinson State University. They were married on February 20th, 1982 and moved to Myron’s farm outside of Williston, ND.
Suzi was first diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the fall of 1989 and began her 30-year fight against it. In 1992, Myron and Suzi had their daughter, Jackie and later their son, Walker was born in 1997.
Suzi loved her family and everyone around her selflessly. She cared about her community and served on the District 8 School Board, was very involved at West Prairie Lutheran Church and many more organizations and activities. Suzi loved working alongside her husband on the farm and ranch. She enjoyed playing volleyball, basketball and softball with her city league teams and lifelong friends for many years after college. She was often found visiting with all her friends at various sporting events, grocery store aisles, parking lots and church fellowship halls. She also enjoyed travelling, skiing, golfing, kayaking and gardening.
Suzi is survived by her loving husband, Myron of 37 years; children, Jackie and Walker; parents, Bruce (Nancy) and Cathryn and mother-in-law, Francis Lee; brother, Jason (Katie) and their children Evan and Kasha; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Suzi was preceded in death by grandparents, Curtis and Margarette Bakewell, Alvin and Irene Dihle; uncles, Duane Dihle and Stuart Bakewell; cousin, Candice Person and father-in-law, Obert Lee.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Nicole Martin will officiate and interment will be in St. Luke’s Cemetery, northwest of Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, January 9, from 9:00
AM until 2:30 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM until noon and at the church one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family.