Suzi Kay Lee, 58, of rural Williston, ND, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her rural Williston residence after a valiant battle with Cancer. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Nicole Martin will officiate and interment will be in St. Luke’s Cemetery, northwest of Williston.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Thursday, January 9, from 9:00 AM until 2:30 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM until noon and at the church one hour prior to services.