Susie Slaamot, 68
Susie Slaamot, 68, went to be with her Savior at University Hospital, Columbia, MO on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Susie was born in Orange, TX February 20, 1952 to Tommie and Helen Courtland.
Susie and Gary Slaamot were married January 28, 1972 in Orangefield, TX. From this union came their daughter Courtney Suzette Slaamot, born October 22, 1980 in Williston, ND. She was their pride and joy.
Susie enjoyed being a homemaker and also a grandmother. Some of her loves were reading, studying the Bible, nature, making others feel loved, her husband, her daughter and especially her grandchildren Bryler (16), Brielle (14), and Annslee (7).
Susie will be remembered for her kind voice, quiet presence and for always including a scripture verse and message in cards to family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Tommie Courtland and her mother Helen Courtland.
She is survived by her husband Gary, her daughter Courtney, three grandchildren Bryler, Brielle and Annslee in Bolivar, MO; her sister Carol Courtland and brother Ronnie Courtland (Pam) in Kaplan, LA; her niece Jeannine Vote (Rex) Peoria, IL; her nephew Tommie Caswell, Kaplan, LA and several other relatives and friends.
Susie was cremated according to her wishes. The plans for a memorial service are pending.