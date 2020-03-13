Susan V. Herness, 68
Susan V. Herness, 68, of Texas, formerly of Culbertson, MT, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Presidio, TX.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm (MDT) on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Culbertson, MT. Pastor Gretchen Wagoner and Pastor Jay Cummins will co officiate. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Culbertson.
