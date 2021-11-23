Susan Pflug, 75

On November 20, 2021 Susan Janine (Iverson) Pflug, AKA “Suzie”, “Mom”, “Nonnie”, was called to her Heavenly Home.
Susan was born on September 4, 1946 to Jim and Eleanore (Slaamot) Iverson. Susan was baptized, confirmed and educated in Williston ND.
She was married to Rick Pflug in 1976. Susan was blessed with 4 children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Susan worked as a nursing home CNA for many years. Caring for her patients meant the world to her. She treated them all with the love and compassion that she would want for her own family member. Susan enjoyed spending time with her family, cleaning and decorating her home, crocheting, making dolls for her granddaughters, having coffee and visiting.
Susan loved her family unconditionally with her whole heart. She always went above and beyond for all. When she crossed paths with anyone in need of a home, food or clothing, she brought them in with open arms. Providing whatever was needed. Included in that were dogs, cats, and birds although rodents and bugs were on their own.
Susan’s love for the Lord was huge and her Faith was strong.
Susan will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. The sweet memories will be forever cherished.
Susan is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rick Pflug; children, Randy (Teresa) Knutson, Kim (Jeff) Holte, Ryan Pflug, Kelli Pflug; grandchildren, Joscelyn (Kirby) Lynch, Jessica (Parker) Moran, Jurni Holte, Jaylie Holte, Garrett Holte, Whitney Pflug, Brady Pflug, Lacie (Robert) Hinesley, Levi Knutson, Brandon Knutson, Brooke Knutson, Brock Knutson, Brielle Knutson, Randi Lynn (Ben) Listiak; sister, Sonya Iverson; 2 stepbrothers, Mike Theige and Wes Theige; cousin, Bruce (Cindy) Iverson (who she thought of as her brother).
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Jim Iverson; mother, Eleanore Soma; stepbrother, Tim Theige; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Your hug meant the world
Nobody else held me so tight
Or made me feel so right
No one’s eyes shined so bright with love
As my Mom who is now high above
-Tamsen Butler
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the
