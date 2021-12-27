Susan Jorgenson, 60, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday evening, December 20, 2021 at her home in Williston, ND.
Her Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 28, at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home chapel in Williston. Rev. Steve Anderson will officiate. In keeping with Susan’s wishes, cremation will follow the funeral service and interment will take place at a later date.
Friends may call at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, December 27 from noon until 5:00 PM and on Tuesday for the hour preceding the service.
Susan Donell Jorgenson was born on October 29, 1961 to Robert Tong and Arla (Dreyer) Tong. She was raised and educated in Ray, North Dakota. Susan attended Williston State College. On August 15, 1981, she married David Jorgenson at the Ray Lutheran Church.
Susan enjoyed gardening, reading, crocheting and cross stitching. She worked at the Farm Service Agency and was a registrar for the Williston High School. In February of 2018, her husband David passed away.
Surviving Susan is her son, Nathan Jorgenson; daughter, Jennifer Radovich; brother, Leroy Tong; and two grandchildren, Emily and Ethan.
Preceding her in death are her husband, David; parents, Robert and Arla Tong; cousin, Alan Tong; and brother, Jerome Tong.