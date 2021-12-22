Purchase Access

Susan Jorgenson, 60, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday evening, December 20, 2021 at her home in Williston.

Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Susan or leave condolences for her family.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Jorgenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

