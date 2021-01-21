Steven W. Almer, 66 of Tioga, ND passed away at his residence on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga are assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
A Funeral Service for Steven will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. Interment will be held at the United Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 10:00 AM until service time.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Steven’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.