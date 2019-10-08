Steven Lynn Koenig, 60 of Lincoln, NE passed away Sunday evening, October 6, 2019 at his home. He was born August 28, 1959 in Beatrice, NE. He married Brenda Hendrickson on November 10, 1979 in Dagmar, MT.
Survivors include his wife Brenda of Lincoln; daughter, Angela Koenig and special friend, Alex Derun both of Lincoln; sons, Travis Koenig and wife, Jena of Tucson, AZ, and Tyler Koenig of Lincoln; 8 grandchildren; brothers, Randy Koenig and wife, Terry of Lawrence, KS and Rick Koenig and wife, Melanie of Beatrice, NE; sister, Sandy Eckhoff of Beatrice, NE; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orville and Mary Lou Hendrickson of Dagmar, MT; brothers-in-law, Wayne Hendrickson and wife, Penny of Culbertson, MT and Bryon Hendrickson and wife, Edee of Dagmar, MT; uncle and aunt, Duane and Vi Koenig of Beatrice, NE; aunt, Bonnie Koenig of Beatrice; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Pearl Koenig; infant brother and sister; mother-in-law, Phyllis Hendrickson.
Funeral services, 10:00 AM Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Berean Church in Lincoln, NE. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln, NE. Visitation, Sunday from noon-8:00 PM at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, NE with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, a time of remembrance and sharing will follow at 7:00 PM www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.