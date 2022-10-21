Steven Gerald Phillips, 75

Steven Gerald Phillips was born in Denver, CO on March 28, 1947, and was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 14, 2022, after a more than courageous battle with cancer.

His family moved to Casper, WY when Steve was 3 years old and in 1952 moved to Williston, ND as his dad, Frank Phillips, followed what was called the “Oil Patch”. Steve graduated from Williston High School in 1965. He enlisted in the Navy in August of 1967 and served 4 years active duty and 2 years in the Reserves. He married while in the Navy in 1968 and had 4 children. After the Navy he settled in Billings, MT where his careers involved insurance sales, cross-country trucking, and construction.

