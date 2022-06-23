Steve Allen Bott, 53, of Cheyenne, Wyoming went to be with the Lord on October 8th, 2021. Steve loved God, his wife, family, and friends. He shared his testimony and prayed with friends and co-workers. He wrote beautiful prayers in his journals for his family and loved ones. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. Steve took pride in his work and providing for his family, whether during his 20 years at Dish Network or his most recent position in asset protection and security for the Walmart Distribution Center in Cheyenne.
Steve loved camping, fishing, hunting, and the mountains. He loved motorcycles and enjoying nature. He was quick witted, just like his Grandpa Tofteland. Steve was also an excellent cook and enjoyed building and fixing things. Above all he was the most thoughtful man and friend to everyone. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Deanne Marie Bott, his son Mackenzie Bott, and step children Ryan & Nicole Johnson, Rodney & Katie Johnson, Richard & Erin Johnson, Allison & Jeremiah Crabb. His parents, Valentine and Melvina Bott, brother, Wade Bott, three nephews, and one grand-nephew. Branden & Amanda Bott and son August, Cameron Bott, and Kyle Bott. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Grandchildren — Philip, Isla, Maddox, Rogan, Teslin, Axton, Landi, Tinley, Silas, Campbell, and Collins. Sisters and brother in laws — Ruth Johnson, Cathy Potosnyak, David Smidt, Annette & Deron Grotelueschen.
Preceded in death by grandparents Valentine C. and Anna (Redman) Bott, Melvin and Lorraine (Ledoux) Tofteland, Aunt Beverly (Robert) Bott, cousin Bonnie Knoepfle, Uncle Clayton (Barbara Bott) Knoepfle, Mother-in-law Marian R. Smidt.
