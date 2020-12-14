Stephen Blaine Christianson, 71
On Sunday, December 6th, 2020, Stephen Blaine Christianson, beloved husband, father of three children, and grandfather to five, passed away at the age of 71.
Steve was born on May 12, 1949, in Williston, ND to Kermit and Shirley (Olson) Christianson. He graduated from Williston High School in 1967, attended college at Augustana and UND, and worked in the restaurant business for many years, managing Country Kitchens, before moving on to work in sales.
Steve married Cheryl Wilson, and they resided in Billings, MT near Steve’s family before moving to the Palm Springs, CA area in 1986. There they spent happy, hard-working years together raising three children. Steve founded All Card Processing in 1998 and enjoyed many years of success in the industry thanks to a network of loyal clients, many of whom became his friends.
Steve was unabashedly proud of his children and his grandchildren. He was known as a storyteller and joker, baseball fan and golfer, a lover of airplanes, and a guy-next-door salesman who could shoot the breeze with anyone. He was grateful for the gifts that life had given him through his hard work, persistence, and a little bit of luck. He was an encouragement to many, and he always wanted his friends and family to be able to experience and appreciate all that life had to offer.
His last years were difficult, as his health declined, but he was cared for lovingly at home by Cheryl until the very end. He was preceded in death by his father, Kermit, and his mothers--Shirley and Amy; his brother, Kelly, and his sister Lee Gae Ruby. He is survived by his wife Cheryl; his three children, Heather, Joe, and Katie; his grandchildren, Marley Jo, Beckett, Caleb, Charlotte, and Ruby Blaine; his brothers David and Mike, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
No services will be held at this time.
Cards may be sent to: 39954 Cricket Cove, Palm Desert, CA 92211
No flowers, please, but you may donate in his name to Williston Little League.
WPRD Foundation
P.O. Box 1153
Williston, ND 58802