Stephanie Perdue-Wetmore went to be with her heavenly Father July 26, 2021 at home surrounded by family and friends after fighting a courageous battle against cancer for 16 years.
Stephanie was born In Williston, North Dakota to Gerald and Coleen Perdue on April 14, 1969. She started her education at Ray Public School and graduated from Williston High School in 1987 where she excelled in sports. She attended the University of Grand Forks on an academic scholarship and graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Physical Therapy. In her quiet determined way she earned not one, but two doctorates. Her co-workers affectionately called her doctor-doc. Unfortunately, due to illness, she was not able to achieve her dream of teaching physical therapy at the college level. At the time of her death she was the Rehab Director at Stillwater Billings Clinic, Columbus, Montana where she worked for 13 years. She wrote the Covid-19 grant for the expansion of the Rehab department in 2021.
She married (divorced) Michael Wetmore and they have two sons; James Wetmore a student at University of Montana Butte and John Wetmore a senior at Park City (Montana) High School. Always, Stephanie was at her sons’ activities where she took pictures she shared with the students’ parents and the local newspaper.
She joined a small group of ladies called Nip It in the Bud who frequently were top money raisers in their division for Relay for Life (Billings) which honored her by choosing her Grand Marshall in 2017. Life was not all work as she made time for golfing, scrapbooking, traveling and a little scuba diving. Her past experiences in sports made her a valued board member of her son’s LaCrosse team.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alvine (Nygard) and Carl Perdue, Grace (Hartsoch) and Walter Kerbaugh, and uncles Dennis Kerbaugh, Wayne Perdue, and John Perdue.
Stephanie is survived by her parents; brothers Douglas (Jill) and Brent (Bobbie) Perdue; her two sons, John and James Wetmore, and step-son, Brian Wetmore; a special family friend, Valerie Maeker; and numerous aunts; uncles; nephews; and cousins all of who admired her for her tenacity, thoughtfulness, strength, and accomplishments.
There will be a celebration of Stephanie’s life at the Evangelical Church in Columbus, Montana on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. Condolences may be placed online at smithsfuneralchapels.com. Ashes will be interred at Rainbow Valley Church, Ray, North Dakota.