Stella Marion Timboe, 94

Stella Marion Timboe was born on May 20, 1928, in a farm house near Bottineau, North Dakota, to Arthur and Mennie (Skarphol) Larson. She was baptized at Norland Lutheran Country Church and confirmed at First Lutheran in Bottineau. Stella attended Loon Lake #3 country school. After her education, she worked at different jobs in the area until she married Alvin Timboe on September 25, 1949, at Norland Lutheran Church near Bottineau. The couple lived in Rolette, ND for 18 months, then moved to Parshall and Tioga before moving to Williston in 1960. Stella worked at JC Penney and did bookkeeping work for Al at the lumber yard. Al passed away in 2004, and Stella moved to Northfield Retirement Community in 2011 to be close to her daughter.
Stella was a member of the Williston Lutheran Brethren Fellowship church for over 50 years, and was active in the women’s group and the serving group. She was a member of the Gideon’s Auxiliary. Most of all, Stella loved to spend time with her extended family.
Stella passed away, with her daughter holding her hand, on Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, at Cannon Valley Suites at the Northfield Retirement Community, at the age of 94.
She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (John) Backstrom of Northfield, Wayne Timboe of Denver, and Ken (Sandy) Timboe of Salt Lake City; six grandchildren, Sonja (David) Wallace, Brent (Sara) Backstrom, Ingrid Timboe (Chris Panarelli), Emma Kristine Timboe, Ellen (Alex) Horn, Louise (Mike) Korsick; ten great-grandchildren, Ethan Monsen, Christina (Josh) Collins, Amy Monsen, Jared Monsen, Andrew and Stella Backstrom, Beau and Summer Horn, Finley and Madeline Korsick; brothers, Wendell (Margo) Larson of Alexandria, VA, Luther (JoAnn) Larson of Billings, MT; sister, Marlayn Mummelthie of Gilbert, AZ; sisters-in-law, Kathy Larson of Cooperstown, ND; Edna Larson of Bottineau; Barbara Timboe of Great Falls, MT; brother-in-law Dick Grorud of Milbank, SD; many nieces and nephews; and special friend Debby Gibson of Northfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Al; sister Crystal Nelson Grorud (Allan Nelson); brothers Laverne Larson and Ardeen Larson; brothers-in-law Gordon (Charlotte) Timboe, Maynard (Inez) Timboe, Harlan Timboe, Don Stauffer, Duane Mummelthie; and grandson-in-law Philip Monsen.
A celebration of Stella’s life will be held at 2 PM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Emmaus Church, Northfield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND, on Saturday, October 1, 2022.