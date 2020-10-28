Stella H. Belik, 102
Stella H. Belik, 102, of Stanley, ND, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Mountrail Bethel Nursing Home in Stanley, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.springanstevenson.com.
Stella’s Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
The Graveside Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Stella’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.