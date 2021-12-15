Purchase Access

Stanley “Stan” Wright, 95

Stanley “Stan” Wright, 95, of Stanley, ND passed away at the Mountrail Bethel Home on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

A public visitation will be held at the American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND on December 17, 2021 from 2PM-5PM, and a family prayer service will follow and begin at 5PM.

Stan’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church in Stanley, ND. Pastor Ray Anderson will officiate.

The Celebration of Life Service will be broadcast, you can view Stan’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.springanstevenson.com.

Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley have been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.

