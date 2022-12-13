Stacy Graupe, 49 of Williston, ND passed away December 5th, 2022 at CHI St. Alexius hospital in Williston.
Stacy was born in Minot, North Dakota to Dave and Sandra (Weber) Johnson. She graduated from Bishop Ryan High School in Minot, ND. Stacy got a degree in education from Minot State University. She taught at Surrey High School and West Fargo High School. She also worked for the ND Department of Health. Stacys' most recent job was working as the Calendar Court Clerk for Williams County Court.
Stacy married Jeff Graupe at the Gol Stave Church in Minot in 2008. They have three wonderful kids Sadie, Mason and Maren that meant the world to her.
Stacy loved to travel and we were able to make several wonderful trips that created lasting memories. Stacy loved to go shopping. She prided herself on being a great "bargain shopper!" She would always come home and brag about all the money she saved!
Her passion was her kids and family. She followed the kids around to all their activities wherever they were. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She enjoyed taking the kids around to show them all the lights and displays. She also enjoyed Hallmark Christmas movies having a Diet Coke or two as she watched.
From the time Stacy was diagnosed with brain cancer, she maintained a positive, fighting attitude, while worrying more about her kids and family than herself. She valiantly fought the cancer until the very end, never once complaining about everything she had gone through.
Stacy is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; three children, Sadie, Mason and Maren. Stacy's parents, David and Sandra Johnson; brother, Mike (Wendi) Johnson; sister, Melanie; nephews, Tyler, Joel and Jack; grandmother, Loretta Weber; father-in-law, Doug Graupe and brother-in-law, Mark Graupe.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Sebastian Weber; grandparents, Woodrow and Willidean Johnson and mother-in-law, Carolyn Graupe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Williston Sea Lions swim team, Upper Missouri Ministries Bible Camp or a place of your choice. In keeping with Stacy's wishes, cremation has taken place. We invite you stop by and sign Stacy’s guestbook on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, North Dakota with a Family Service (open to the public) beginning at 4 PM. Stacy’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, North Dakota. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
The Memorial Service will be live streamed, you can view Stacy’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com