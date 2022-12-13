221214-obit-Graupe

Stacy Graupe, 49 of Williston, ND passed away December 5th, 2022 at CHI St. Alexius hospital in Williston. 

Stacy was born in Minot, North Dakota to Dave and Sandra (Weber) Johnson.  She graduated from Bishop Ryan High School in Minot, ND.  Stacy got a degree in education from Minot State University.  She taught at Surrey High School and West Fargo High School.  She also worked for the ND Department of Health. Stacys' most recent job was working as the Calendar Court Clerk for Williams County Court. 



