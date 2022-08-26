Stacey Dawn Bykonen, 50

Stacey Dawn Bykonen, 50, of Billings, passed away the evening of Aug. 22, 2022, after a long, hard-fought and brave battle with Huntington’s Disease.

Stacey was born Nov. 9, 1971, in Williston, North Dakota, to Bonnie and Duane Bykonen. Stacey was raised in Williston and graduated from Williston High School. Stacey was very active in high school in numerous activities, including cheerleading.

