Silvester Kainga, 47, of Williston, formerly of Kapsengere Village, Kenya, passed away at his home in Williston on Saturday morning, March 7, 2020.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston by Father Greg Luger.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the Funeral Mass at the Church on Thursday, March 19th.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of or condolences for Silvester.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the Family.