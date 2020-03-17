Silvester Kainga, 47, of Williston, formerly of Kapsengere Village, Kenya, passed away at his home in Williston on Saturday morning, March 7, 2020.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston by Father Greg Luger.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 18th from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the Funeral Mass at the Church on Thursday, March 19th.
Silvester was born on December 24, 1972 in In Kapsengere Village, Kenya. He was the second born son of the late Jotham Odumba Kainga and Mrs. Dymphina Kamonya. He is the Brother to Vincent Lumati, John Odanga Kainga, Rose Iminza , Everlyn Kadinya Kainga, Nelly Khaveri Khayeka, Judith Achitsa and Alice Ingado. He had 8 nieces and 6 nephews.
He started his education in 1981 where he joined Kapko primary school in class 2 and did his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 1988 (Class 8). He later joined Kapsengere High School in 1989 Form 1, where he joined the basketball team, and did his form 4 in 1992 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).
In 1993 he started working with Kenya Postal and Tele-Communication and joined their Basketball team. He won third place in the Rift Valley Secondary School Sports Association in basketball in 1992. In 1994 he left Kenya for USA. He attended Midland College in 1995 where he graduated with an Associates of Arts and General Studies in 1997. He then attended Loyola Mary Mount College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Urban Studies in 1999. Silvester loved playing basketball, and had aspirations of becoming a professional basketball player, before an injury ended his career in basketball.
He later married Gina Singh, this marriage ended in divorce.
When he lived in Los Angeles he worked at Walgreens and the Home Depot. In 2011 he moved to North Dakota with the oil boom. He worked for Precision Drilling and Basin Energy. He was the Assistant manager at Tractor Supply before becoming employed by Kim’s Lawn and Sprinkler Services in 2016.
Silvester loved to laugh and joke with his friends. He liked to fish and especially liked to catch Northern Pike and Catfish. He liked country music, and spending time with his favorite horse, “Mouse”, and his bull, “Rudy”. He also talked to his “adopted American mom” Betty McNary, every day.
